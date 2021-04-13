Solak batted seventh and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Monday's 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Many of the Rangers' young hitters are having contact issues to start the 2021 season, including Solak. He had a strikeout rate of 19.2 percent over 2019 and 2020, but that's shot up to 42.5 percent with 17 punch-outs over 40 plate appearances. "He's trying way too hard to make things happen instead of letting them happen," manager Chris Woodward said. Texas' final three hitters Monday -- Solak, Anderson Tejeda and Leody Taveras -- went 0-for-9 with six strikeouts and have combined to strike out 39 times over 81 at-bats this season.