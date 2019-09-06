Solak went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a walk in the Rangers' 3-1 victory over the Orioles on Thursday.

The 24-year-old provided two out of his team's three runs for the game with one swing of the bat, mashing a seventh-inning two run shot off John Means. He's been impressive over his first 53 big-league at-bats, as he's compiled a .321/.429/.528 slash line with two homers, three doubles, a triple and seven RBI.