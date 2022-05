Solak is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

Solak is on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Noah Syndergaard) for the second day in a row and looks to have lost hold of his everyday role to Eli White, who remains in the lineup Monday as Texas' leadoff man. Since the beginning of May, Solak has appeared in 10 games and has slashed an underwhelming .214/.267/.250, though he's at least chipped in three stolen bases.