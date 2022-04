Solak started in left field and went 2-for-5 in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

Solak made a second consecutive start in left field while Brad Miller (back) remains sidelined. He likely would have started Sunday, regardless of Miller's injury, against a southpaw and is the primary fill-in against all opposing pitchers until Miller's ready. Solak is 6-for-19 with one extra-base hit and one RBI as a part-timer through six games.