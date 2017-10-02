Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Breaks 100-RBI barrier
Mazara went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.
He waited until his final plate appearance of the season to do it, but Mazara's two-run double allowed him to eclipse 100 RBI for the campaign. Aside from making a big jump in RBI -- which was mostly a byproduct of favorable lineup slotting -- Mazara didn't show the cross-category growth some may have projected in his age-22 season. He only posted a six-point increase in OPS and his home-run total (20) was the same as 2016, despite making 48 more plate appearances.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...