Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Breaks 100-RBI barrier

Mazara went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.

He waited until his final plate appearance of the season to do it, but Mazara's two-run double allowed him to eclipse 100 RBI for the campaign. Aside from making a big jump in RBI -- which was mostly a byproduct of favorable lineup slotting -- Mazara didn't show the cross-category growth some may have projected in his age-22 season. He only posted a six-point increase in OPS and his home-run total (20) was the same as 2016, despite making 48 more plate appearances.