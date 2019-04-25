Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Goes yard twice

Mazara went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Wednesday against the Athletics.

Mazara took starter Aaron Brooks deep in the fourth inning and followed that up with a shot against Yusmeiro Petit in the sixth. He now has four home runs for the season, with Wednesday's performance marking his first long balls since April 3. It's been a slow start for the 23-year-old as he's hitting just .219/.305/.452 through 82 plate appearances.

