Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Sitting versus left-hander

Mazara is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

The Rangers will withhold two of their established left-handed bats from the lineup in Mazara and Shin-Soo Choo with southpaw Blake Snell toeing the rubber for Tampa Bay. Mazara, who has followed up a four-game streak of two-hit games with a four-game hitless streak, will be replaced in the outfield by Danny Santana.