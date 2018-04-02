Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Rodriguez (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list in order to make room for Bartolo Colon on Monday.
Rodriguez has been dealing with elbow inflammation since mid-March and opened the season on the 10-day disabled list. There hadn't been any indication that the issue was particularly serious, but now he'll be ineligible to return until late May. The 25-year-old will push for a bullpen spot once he returns from his injury.
