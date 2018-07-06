Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Makes 2018 debut
Rodriguez allowed a hit to the first batter faced before retiring the final five hitters to record 1.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Tigers. He struck out two and walked none.
Rodriguez was called up earlier in the day when the Rangers placed Chris Martin (groin) on the disabled list. Rodriguez was effective while in the minors, posting a 2.08 ERA in stops at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. His previous stint in the majors, however, was not as successful. The right-hander was rocked for a 6.23 ERA in 16 games with the Rangers last season.
More News
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Called up from Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Optioned to minors•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Promoted to majors•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Rehab assignment up•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Moves to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.