Rodriguez allowed a hit to the first batter faced before retiring the final five hitters to record 1.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Tigers. He struck out two and walked none.

Rodriguez was called up earlier in the day when the Rangers placed Chris Martin (groin) on the disabled list. Rodriguez was effective while in the minors, posting a 2.08 ERA in stops at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. His previous stint in the majors, however, was not as successful. The right-hander was rocked for a 6.23 ERA in 16 games with the Rangers last season.