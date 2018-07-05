Rodriguez was recalled by the Rangers on Thursday.

Rodriguez has posted an impressive 1.93 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 17:3 K:BB across 18.2 innings with Triple-A Round Rock after missing the first two months of the season with elbow inflammation. He hasn't appeared in any games for the Rangers in 2018 but that will likely change once he joins the club in Detroit.

