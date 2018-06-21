Rodriguez was sent back down to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Rodriguez will head back to Round Rock after joining the Rangers on Monday. The right-hander failed to make an appearance during this brief stay in the majors, though he will likely find his way back to the big leagues later on this summer. Look for a corresponding move prior to Friday's game, which will presumably be the activation of Chris Martin (knee) from the 10-day DL.

