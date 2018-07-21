Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Returns to Triple-A
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez joined the Rangers in early July and allowed three runs on 11 hits over 6.2 innings during his brief stint with the team. The 25-year-old returns to Round Rock, where he has a 1.93 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 17 games this season.
