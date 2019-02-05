Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Expected to miss start of season
Rodriguez (shoulder) will not be ready for the start of the 2019 season.
Rodriguez -- who recently signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers -- underwent shoulder surgery back in December, and his recovery is expected to carry into the 2019 campaign. The right-hander will likely report to Triple-A once healthy, though he could work his way to the majors if he holds his own at the highest level of the minors. Across parts of two big-league seasons, Rodriguez owns a 5.49 ERA and 14:5 K:BB in 19.2 innings of relief.
