Rodriguez came to terms Tuesday with the Rangers on a minor-league contract, Gerry Fraley of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dropped from the 40-man roster in November after the Rangers declined to tender him a contract for 2019, Rodriguez wasn't able to procure an MLB deal from the league's other 29 teams and ultimately opted to return to Texas for another season. His new contract likely includes an invitation to major-league spring training, where he'll have the opportunity to compete for a bullpen gig. The hard-throwing right-hander has posted some intriguing numbers in the high minors but was less impressive across 20 big-league appearances between 2017 and 2018, compiling a 5.49 ERA and 14:5 K:BB in 19.2 innings.