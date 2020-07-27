Refsnyder started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.

Three games into the season and the Rangers have deployed three different first basemen. That's the result of Todd Frazier moving to third base for games Saturday and Sunday while Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) was unavailable. Ronald Guzman started Saturday against a right-hander and Refsnyder was in the lineup against a left-hander. Texas manager Chris Woodward is hopeful Kiner-Falefa will return Tuesday after Monday's off day, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com.