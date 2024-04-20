Refsnyder went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Pirates.

He launched a Quinn Priester changeup over the fence in right-center field in the fifth inning to chase the Bucs right-hander from the game. Refsnyder got the nod in right field and hit third Friday in his first start since making his 2024 debut, and while most of his playing time this season will come against southpaws, injuries to Tyler O'Neill (concussion) and others could make him a lineup regular in the short term.