Mariners' Rob Refsnyder: Knocks homer, double in return

Refsnyder went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Those two knocks accounted for two of his five extra-base hits all season. Refsnyder missed the last month due to knee inflammation, but he wasn't hitting particularly well before his absence. The outfielder is also often limited to short-side platoon work, and that's unlikely to change unless he forces the issue with his bat. He's hitting .147 with a .479 OPS, four homers, 11 RBI, nine runs scored and one double over 123 plate appearances.