Mariners' Rob Refsnyder: Lands on IL with knee injuries

The Mariners placed Refsnyder (knees) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Refsnyder has gone 1-for-17 over his last seven games, and his poor performance at the plate may have been partially due to injuries to both of his knees. A minimum stint on the IL has the veteran outfielder in line to return to the majors July 9, though it's unclear whether he'll be back in action before or after the All-Star break. Buddy Kennedy -- who the Mariners acquired from the Giants on Sunday -- will take Refsnyder's spot on the 26-man roster.