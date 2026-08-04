Rob Refsnyder: Released by Mariners

The Mariners released Refsnyder on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With new acquisition Taylor Ward officially reporting for duty Tuesday, Refsnyder has been jettisoned off the active roster. He was signed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract over the offseason due to his proficiency versus left-handed pitching, but the righty-swinging Refsnyder managed a lowly .506 OPS against lefties (and a .255 OPS versus righties). The Mariners are responsible for what remains of Refsnyder's contract.