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Mariners' Rob Refsnyder: Launches third homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Refsnyder went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the A's.

Refsnyder put the Mariners ahead early with a two-out, three-run blast off Jeffrey Springs in the first inning, his third homer this year. Refsnyder has logged hits in back-to-back games on the heels of a 1-for-27 slump that spanned his previous 13 contests. Overall, the veteran outfielder is slashing .122/.200/.243 with eight RBI and seven runs scored across 85 plate appearances while manning the short side of a platoon with Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone.

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