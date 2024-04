Refsnyder went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Guardians.

Refsnyder is raking during a five-game hit streak, going 9-for-20 with extra-base hits in all five contests. The plan was for him to play against left-handers, but injuries to key players have led to four of his five starts against right-handers, against whom he's 7-for-16 with five extra-base hits.