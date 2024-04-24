Refsnyder is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Refsnyder had started in right field in each of the previous four games, going 7-for-15 with one home run, four doubles, four runs, three RBI and one stolen base. Though his opportunities to start against right-handed pitching may become more scarce with Rafael Devers (knee) making his return from a one-week absence Wednesday, Refsnyder should still have the opportunity to play regularly versus southpaws.