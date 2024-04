Refsnyder entered Thursday's game as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 in a 5-4 loss to Cleveland.

Refsnyder pinch hit for second baseman Enmanuel Valdez and stayed in the game to play left field. It was the season debut for Refsnyder, who opened the year on the 10-day injured list due to a toe injury. He was activated to take the roster spot of Tyler O'Neill, who landed on the 7-day concussion list. Refsnyder will likely be in the starting nine whenever the Red Sox face a left-hander.