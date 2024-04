Refsnyder (toe) will play at least one more full rehab game with Triple-A Worcester before being activated from the injured list, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Refsnyder noted that his fractured left pinky toe still isn't fully healed and he will just have to play through some pain. He also revealed that he's been told his main role upon his return will be a late-inning pinch-hitter or defensive replacement.