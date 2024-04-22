Refsnyder went 1-for-3 with a double, stolen base, run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Refsnyder, who has appeared in all four games since being activated off the injured list, has hit safely in three straight as a starter, going 4-for-12 with three doubles, a home run, three RBI and a stolen base. With Tyler O'Neill (concussion) due to return Tuesday, Refsnyder's starts in the outfield will dry up, but he could be used to help fill the void at first base following Triston Casas (ribs) landing on the 10-day injured list Sunday. The Red Sox fear the injury could result in a significant absence, and Refsnyder could be an option there along with Pablo Reyes (.174 average) and Bobby Dalbec (.033). At the very least, Refsnyder will be in the lineup anytime Boston faces a left-hander.