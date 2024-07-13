Refsnyder batted leadoff and went 1-for-2 with a walk in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Royals.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had Refsnyder and Jarren Duran swap spots in the order against a left-hander. Boston, which is 1-8 against left-handed starters since June 1, has hit righties (.756 OPS, 4th in MLB) better than southpaws (.713, 15th) this season, so Cora was hoping to get a jump against Cole Ragans. The ploy worked as Refsnyder singled in his first at-bat, but he was stranded at first base.
