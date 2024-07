Refsnyder went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-0 win over Colorado.

Refsnyder made a second consecutive start after being scratched from Sunday's starting lineup. The outfielder is 3-for-9 with a double and three RBI in the first two games of the series. With a right-hander (Cal Quantrill) scheduled to throw for the Rockies on Wednesday, Refsnyder could take a seat for the series finale.