Refsnyder (knee) is serving as the designated hitter and batting second in Sunday's series finale against the Reds.

Right knee soreness kept Refsnyder out of the starting lineup for each of the last three games. He did hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning of Saturday's 4-3 win over Cincinnati after pinch hitting for Wilyer Abreu, and Refsnyder stayed in right field for the last two frames. For the month of June, Refsnyder is slashing .308/.383/.385 with four RBI over 52 at-bats.