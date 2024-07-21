Refsnyder was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers for unspecified reasons, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The 33-year-old was set to start in left field and bat leadoff against Los Angeles lefty James Paxton, but Refsnyder will now start the contest on the bench. The Red Sox have yet to provide an update, but it could be an injury situation since the outfielder is a lineup regular versus left-handed pitching.
