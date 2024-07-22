Refsnyder (shoulder) will start in left field and bat second in Monday's game against the Rockies, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Refsnyder had been slated to start in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Dodgers, but he was scratched from the lineup while he continued to deal with shoulder soreness, which stemmed from a defensive play the night before. The day off was apparently all Refsnyder needed for the issue to resolve itself, so he'll draw back into the lineup Monday while the Red Sox oppose another lefty in Austin Gomber.