The Red Sox reinstated Refsnyder (toe) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Refsnyder isn't included in the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Guardians, but he should see regular playing time versus left-handed pitching as a possible platoon mate for the lefty-hitting Wilyer Abreu in the corner outfield. The 33-year-old also made a start at first base during his four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, making him a possible option at that position if Triston Casas should need a day off. Refsnyder, who missed the first three weeks of the season with a fractured left pinkie toe, produced a .682 OPS in 242 plate appearances for Boston in 2023.