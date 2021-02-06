Texas general manager Chris Young told MLB Network Radio that Odor could play multiple positions in 2021, Kennedi Landry of the Rangers' official site reports.

Odor's notoriously poor batting average -- he batted .197 over the last two seasons -- appears to have finally cost him a spot in the everyday lineup. "We're going to try to put him in a lot of different positions," Young said. "We'd like to see him spend some time at second, third, potentially in the outfield a little bit, and just see if and where he's improved, and how during this offseason, he's been able to kind of make the steps and strides that we need to see in terms of the player that we believe he can become." Nick Solak will be given the opportunity to win the starting job at second base, while Odor explores opportunities around the diamond.