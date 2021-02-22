Texas manager Chris Woodward said he believes the team would better with Odor at third base and Nick Solak at second base, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are in rebuild mode and informed Odor, who has a 0.1 WAR over the last two seasons, that his role as a starter is not guaranteed. The organization told him to be prepared for work at other positions, namely third base. Odor, who reports to camp Monday, has been off the radar during the offseason, working out privately. "He knows what he's got to do," president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said Sunday. "I'm looking forward to seeing where he's at." Woodward believes second base is Solak's best defensive position and thinks Odor can handle the challenge of third base. However, he will not be handed the job. Odor will be challenged by Brock Holt and Charlie Culberson.