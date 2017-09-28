Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Day off Thursday
Choo is out of the lineup Thursday against Oakland.
Choo will head to the bench following four straight starts, going just 1-for-13 at the plate during that span. Willie Calhoun mans the DH spot for the series opener, while Ryan Rua picks up a start in left.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Not part of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hits 20th homer•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Tallies two hits Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Strikes out three times Sunday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Drives in two Monday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scores twice Friday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...