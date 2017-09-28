Play

Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Day off Thursday

Choo is out of the lineup Thursday against Oakland.

Choo will head to the bench following four straight starts, going just 1-for-13 at the plate during that span. Willie Calhoun mans the DH spot for the series opener, while Ryan Rua picks up a start in left.

