Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: In lineup for second game
Choo started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.
Choo made his season debut after sitting out Opening Day against left-hander Jon Lester and delivered a key knock in the Rangers' come-from-behind win. After striking out in his first four at-bats, Choo delivered a two-out, two-run single in the seventh, which set the stage for Joey Gallo's thrilling, game-deciding three-run home run in the eighth. Manager Chris Woodward may continue to use Hunter Pence as the DH against left-handed starters, which will decrease the number of plate appearances for Choo, who has averaged 553 at-bats over his last three non-injury seasons.
