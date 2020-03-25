Play

Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Limited during spring

Choo batted .105 (2-for-19) with two RBI and a run scored over seven Cactus League appearances.

A portion of Choo's spring was interrupted due to an oblique injury, so he had fewer plate appearances than most other Texas regulars. The 37-year-old is entering the final year of a seven-year deal and should be the primary designated hitter while spotting in at corner outfield. Despite his advanced years, Choo's bat remains productive, and he's had 600-plus plate appearances over the last three seasons. He hit leadoff in all seven spring games, which is apropos as he's been the Rangers' primary leadoff hitter the last two seasons. And when he's not leading off, he's usually batting second. Fantasy owners can expect at least 600 plate appearances with a high on-base percentage.

