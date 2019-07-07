Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Nursing ankle soreness

Choo exited Sunday's game against the Twins due to left ankle soreness, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Choo suffered the injury in the eighth inning after diving back into first base, though his removal was precautionary. Fortunately, he'll get the next three days off during the All-Star break until play resumes Thursday against Houston. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

