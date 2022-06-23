The Rangers activated Duggar (oblique) from the 60-day injured list after acquiring him from the Giants on Thursday in exchange for outfielder Willie Calhoun and cash considerations.

To clear room for Duggar on the 40-man roster, Texas designated reliever Spencer Patton for assignment. Prior to the trade, the 28-year-old hadn't played for the Giants since April 21 after being shut down with a left oblique strain, but he's back to full health again after turning in a .550 OPS over his 14-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento. Duggar may have to initially settle for a reserve role in the Texas outfield, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Rangers gave him a look as their primary option in center field at some point.