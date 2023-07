Jankowski went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 12-11 loss to the Astros.

Jankowski cut Texas' deficit to 10-5 with his first homer of the season, a three-run shot off Cristian Javier in the fourth inning, before driving in two more runs with a single in the fifth. While he's typically more known for his legs than his bat, Jankowski has been raking of late, going 10-for-21 (.476) over his last seven games. The 32-year-old outfielder is now slashing a surprisingly impressive .325/.426/.433 with 23 runs scored, 18 RBI and 10 seals while earning the lion's share of playing time in left field.