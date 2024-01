Jankowski signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Friday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Jankowski made the team as a non-roster invitee last year and now gets a guaranteed contract after slashing .263/.357/.332 with one home run and 19 stolen bases over 107 contests. The 32-year-old outfielder looks tentatively in line to serve as the Rangers' fourth outfielder, although he could get pushed down in the pecking order when Wyatt Langford arrives.