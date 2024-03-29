Jankowski swatted a pinch-hit home run in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Cubs on Opening Day.

The Rangers were headed for a loss at home when Jankowski launched his homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth to tie the game. That set up an extra frame where Texas completed the comeback. It took one game for Jankowski to match his home run total from 2023. He'll serve as a fifth outfielder and lefty bat off the bench. If given enough playing time, Jankowski might help a fantasy team in steals; he stole 19 bags (caught once) over 107 games in 2023.