Jankowski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Jankowski will be on the bench for the sixth time in seven games and appears to have lost hold of his role as a strong-side platoon outfielder while he's batted just .167 since the beginning of August. The switch-hitting Robbie Grossman seems to have supplanted Jankowski as the Rangers' primary left fielder.
