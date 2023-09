Jankowski went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 12-3 loss to Houston.

Jankowski reached base on Jose Altuve's fielding error, stole second base and scored on Marcus Semien's single in the fifth inning. It was the 19th steal for Jankowski, whose playing time has dried up amid a slump. The outfielder has one hit over his last 21 at-bats. Adolis Garcia (knee) was removed from Wednesday's game, and if the injury lingers, Jankowski could be in line for plate appearances this weekend against Oakland.