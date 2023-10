Jankowski will start in right field and bat ninth Tuesday in Game 4 of the World Series at Arizona.

Adolis Garcia (side) is not in the lineup after suffering an apparent injury in the eighth inning of the Rangers' Game 3 victory. This will be the first start of the postseason for Jankowski, who slashed .263/.357/.332 with one home run and 19 stolen bases over 107 games during the regular season.