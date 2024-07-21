Jankowski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

After starting in four of the preceding five games, the lefty-hitting Jankowski finds himself on the bench for the second matchup in a row versus a right-hander (Dean Kremer). Jankowski appears to have ceded his regular spot in the lineup to Justin Foscue, who will get a second consecutive start at designated hitter after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.