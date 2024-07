Jankowski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Jankowski has been the Rangers' favored option of late for the final spot in their regular lineup, as he had started in each of the previous three contests and five of the previous six games. However, the 32-year-old will hit the bench for the final game before the All-Star break as the Rangers make room for Andrew Knizner behind the plate and deploy their top catcher, Jonah Heim, at designated hitter.