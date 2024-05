Jankowski started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Cleveland.

Jankowski started for the third time in four games, as Evan Carter (back) remained unavailable. On top of Carter's absence, Wyatt Langford's hamstring injury has created a path to at-bats for the seldom-used Jankowski, who's taken advantage of the increased plate appearances. Since May 2, Jankowski is 9-for-31 (.290) with a stolen base, a double, five RBI and three runs scored over 12 games.