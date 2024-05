Jankowski started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 8-3 loss to Colorado.

Jankowski stepped into the lineup for Evan Carter, who developed lower-back stiffness Saturday. Carter, who has been the primary left fielder against right-handers, joined Wyatt Langford (hamstring, IL) as unavailable outfielders. If Carter faces an extended absence, Jankowski and Ezequiel Duran are in the mix for starts in left field.