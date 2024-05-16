Jankowski started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Cleveland.

Jankowski made his third consecutive start and fourth in the last five games, but his opportunities may be coming to close. Evan Carter (lower back stiffness) is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Angels, which is expected to move Jankowski back to a bench role. Additionally, the Angels' projected starter Friday is lefty Tyler Anderson, which would likely preclude Jankowski from making a fourth straight start.