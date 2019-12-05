Rangers' Wei-Chieh Huang: Agrees to minor-league deal
Huang signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Huang made his major-league debut in 2019, posting a 3.18 ERA over 5.2 innings pitched for the Rangers. The right-hander was not tendered a contract by the team, but he will return to the organization, likely with Triple-A Nashville. The 26-year-old had a lackluster performance at the Triple-A level last year, recording a 6.10 ERA with a 1.58 WHIP over 31 innings.
